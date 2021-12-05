New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $231,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 39.2% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $227.96 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $133.60 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

