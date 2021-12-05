New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 142,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 144.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 2.38. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.26.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

