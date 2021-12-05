New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Halliburton by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after buying an additional 250,123 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Halliburton by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 231,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.59.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

