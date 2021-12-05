Newton Trading Down 26.4% This Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Newton has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00056979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.36 or 0.08365921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,991.18 or 0.99495138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00078591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002585 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

