NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 1,006,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 130.7 days.

NEXOF opened at $19.33 on Friday. NEXON has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. engages in the development of free to play online and mobile games. It develops graphics based massively multiplayer online games and uses the concept of micro transactions and the free to play business model. It operates through the PC Online and Mobile business divisions. The PC Online business division handles the production, development and distribution of PC online games.

