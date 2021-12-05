NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 1,006,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 130.7 days.
NEXOF opened at $19.33 on Friday. NEXON has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.
NEXON Company Profile
