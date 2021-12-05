NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 424 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RODM. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RODM stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company's principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

