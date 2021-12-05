NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 268.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $201.80 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $172.09 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.11.

