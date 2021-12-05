NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $20.71 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.