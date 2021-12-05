NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,257 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 75.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 744 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $2,291,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

Fortinet stock opened at $302.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 91.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.16 and a 12 month high of $355.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

