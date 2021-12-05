NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.38. 1,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536. NEXT has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.07.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

