NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). NextDecade reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NextDecade by 12,069.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,811 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NextDecade by 316.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 832,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 632,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextDecade by 28.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 586,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NextDecade by 96.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 447,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NextDecade by 139.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 552,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEXT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 373,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. NextDecade has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.13.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

