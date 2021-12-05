NFT Index Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,504.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $30,504.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for $3,445.92 or 0.06978265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00234734 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

