Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 33.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,789,827. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $138.74 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $154.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.28.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

