Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Nordson by 20.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $240,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of NDSN opened at $260.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

