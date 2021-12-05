Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,447,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $168.99 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and a PE ratio of 25.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,049,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.