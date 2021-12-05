Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,857,000 after purchasing an additional 86,693 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,027,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,817 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ONE Gas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ONE Gas by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,941,000 after acquiring an additional 592,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $66.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.20.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

