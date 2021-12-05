Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,823,000 after purchasing an additional 702,757 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 56,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 270,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

