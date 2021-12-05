Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of EPR Properties worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

EPR opened at $44.88 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 345.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

