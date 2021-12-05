Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 25,926 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,926 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

ALV opened at $98.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.20. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 44.06%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

