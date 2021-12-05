NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.15.

Get NN Group alerts:

NNGRY stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. NN Group has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.