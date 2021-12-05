Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $31.90. Approximately 3,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 6,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

