Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after buying an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after buying an additional 173,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,210,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 107.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after buying an additional 375,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 18.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,787,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of NDSN opened at $260.10 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

