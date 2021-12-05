North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,111 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 44.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $2,826,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,902 shares of company stock valued at $44,180,872 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $137.92 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.15 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

