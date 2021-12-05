North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,636 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 511.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $306.93 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.60 and a 200-day moving average of $219.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

