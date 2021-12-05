North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,365 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

ASB opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other news, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $534,350. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

