North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,718 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $236.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

