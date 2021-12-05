North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in EPAM Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $596.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $631.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $314.08 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,536 shares of company stock worth $14,307,697. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.