North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Incyte by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Incyte by 12.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Incyte by 365.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $65.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

