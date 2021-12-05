North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 984,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,215,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 809,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 752,040 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

HOG opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.