North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Old Republic International accounts for about 1.4% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $17,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 750 shares of company stock valued at $18,700. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

