North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

PFE stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

