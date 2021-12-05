North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.68% of Johnson Outdoors worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 26.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $97.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.24. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $988.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.