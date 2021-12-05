North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.13% of Kirby worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 101.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kirby during the second quarter worth $79,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.93.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Kirby news, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.