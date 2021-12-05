North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $5.43 Million Holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,136 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 4.08% of BGSF worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in BGSF in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of BGSF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the second quarter worth approximately $954,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,564 shares of company stock valued at $560,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. BGSF, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $146.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGSF shares. TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

