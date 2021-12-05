North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,995 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 531,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Escalade makes up 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Escalade were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Escalade by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Escalade by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESCA stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. Escalade, Incorporated has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $210.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Escalade had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

