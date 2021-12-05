Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 27,104 BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of BIT Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTCM opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. BIT Mining Limited has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.