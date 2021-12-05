Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.16% of Ault Global worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 101.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 151,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 643.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ault Global in the second quarter worth about $2,906,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ault Global in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPW opened at $1.50 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $7.99.

In other Ault Global news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 1,520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $2,994,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert O. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,042,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,820,736 and sold 38,000 shares valued at $79,040. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Profile

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

