Northern Trust Corp Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNH opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.43. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

China Southern Airlines Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

