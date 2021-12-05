Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,104 Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HEXO were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in HEXO by 254.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 65,236 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HEXO shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. HEXO Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $292.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

HEXO Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

