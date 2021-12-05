Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,527 Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIFI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.

Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

