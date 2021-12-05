Northern Trust Corp Sells 51,433 Shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 51,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Prudential Bancorp worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Prudential Bancorp by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $14.20 on Friday. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $110.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.04.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

