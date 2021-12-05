Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stake Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Novanta by 14.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $162.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.47 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.58 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOVT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.