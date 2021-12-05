Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE JMM opened at $7.47 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

