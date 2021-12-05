Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 41,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,715. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 122.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.