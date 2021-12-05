Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NUWE opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the third quarter worth $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nuwellis by 223.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 122,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the third quarter worth $1,671,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

