NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to announce earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. NVIDIA reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVDA opened at $306.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.65. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

