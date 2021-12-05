NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,399.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth about $161,129,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 15,503.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,905,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 269.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,863,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR opened at $5,480.86 on Friday. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,885.00 and a 52 week high of $5,620.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,048.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,007.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $65.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

