O3Swap (O3) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.59 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,111.26 or 0.08435750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00059775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,758.17 or 1.00045069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00077482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002509 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

