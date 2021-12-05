Oak Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.3% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $34,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK stock opened at $246.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.57. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

