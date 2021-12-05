Oak Asset Management LLC Has $923,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $54.48.

